UP bus accident: 5 killed, 17 injured after transport overturns & falls into ditch near Gopalpura village; CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths

Uttar Pradesh: A bus with 40 people onboard fell into a roadside ditch in the district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday. The accident was reported after the transport hit another vehicle near Gopalpura village.

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district, news agency ANI reported.

The police was quoted in the report as saying, "There were 40 people in the bus, out of which, five people have died while more than 15 people were injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Jalaun district." It was noted that a rescue operation is underway.

The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32). The injured passengers were reportedly sent to the Orai Medical College for medical assistance and care.

CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths, wishes speedy recovery to injured passengers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Jalaun. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of those who died in the unfortunate happening. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery and directed the officers to speed up the relief work.