Raigad bus accident: Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets injured passengers at Panvel hospital; watch

Raigad bus accident: Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets injured passengers at Panvel hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited a private hospital in Panvel's Kalamboli on Saturday where he met the victims of the Raigad bus accident.

Shinde then immediately left for the accident spot to ensure the situation there is in control and took note of the rescue operation going on at the spot in Khopoli.

About the unfortunate accident

At least 13 persons have died and more than 25 were reported injured after a private bus carrying around forty passengers fell into a gorge in Khopoli, early morning today. The accident took place along the old Mumbai-Pune highway.

Khopoli police told FPJ that the incident took place around 4 am on Saturday near the Shingroba temple in the Bhorghat area. The official said that driver lost control of the bus and it fell into 100-feet-deep gorge.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reached Raigad's Khopoli area where 13 people died and 29 were injured in a bus accident. pic.twitter.com/om8KYDBeCR — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets those injured in the Raigad bus accident at a private hospital in Panvel and condoles the death of 13 people in the incident pic.twitter.com/kMuQHTNJdA — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

PM Modi said that he is pained by the bus mishap in Raigad, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I hope that those injured recover quickly. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus mishap in Raigad. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," read a tweet by the Prime Minister Office's Twitter handle.

जुन्या मुंबई-पुणे महामार्गावर खाजगी बस दरीत कोसळून झालेल्या भीषण अपघाताबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde यांनी तीव्र दुःख व्यक्त केले आहे. अपघातातील मृत आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबिंयाप्रति सहवेदना प्रकट करुन मृतांच्या नातेवाईकांना प्रत्येकी ५ लाख रुपयांची मदत जाहीर केली आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 15, 2023

CM Shinde announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed deep grief over the bus accident on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, he also spoke to Raigad Collector and SP & also the team engaged in rescue operation. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased and free treatment of the injured will be done in the government hospital, informed the Chief Minister's Office.