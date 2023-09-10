UP: BSP Leader Haji Babu Strangulated To Death In Bulandshahr; Horrific Visuals Of Dead Body Being Recovered From Drain Surface

BSP Leader Haji Babu Strangulated To Death | Twitter

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, dead body of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader was found inside a nullah wrapped in a sack in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. There was a stir in the area after the dead body of the leader was found in the drain in Bulandshahr. Uttar Pradesh Police have recovered the dead body and has sent it for post-mortem. The BSP leader has been identified as Haji Babu. He was killed allegedly by strangulation by his associates.

Haji Babu had gone missing from Kalindi Kunj

Haji Babu had gone missing from Kalindi Kunj area since Friday (September 8). The police initiated a search operation after registering a complaint of missing. On searching, the police found the dead body of the BSP leader was found from wrapped inside a sack in nullah in Usmanpur. The police initiated an investigation into the murder of the leader. The dead body was sent for post-mortem and the report revealed that the reason behind the murder was strangulation.

Video of the dead body being recovered is making rounds

The video of the dead body being recovered from the drain is doing rounds on social media. The horrific video shows that the dead body is being stacked inside a sack and was dumped inside the nullah in Usmanpur. The police opens the sack and the dead body of the leader can be seen being taken out by the authorities from the sack.

Disturbing video, viewers' discretion is advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Haji Babu killed by his own associates

After conducting a thorough investigation over the murder of the leader, the Police have arrested two associates of Haji Babu allegedly for killing the leader. The accused have confessed to the crime and are under the custody of the police. The accused have been identified as Palledar Ravindra and Ramavatar and they worked for Haji Babu. The police detained both the accused and they confessed to the crime after interrogation.

They killed Haji Babu Khan and looted Rs 30-35 lakhs

They told the police that they killed Haji Babu Khan by strangulating him and also looted Rs 30-35 lakhs. They looted the money from the safe inside his cupboard. They demanded the keys from the victim to which he denied, so they strangulated him to death. They then took his dead body and wrapped it inside a sack and dumped the dead body in a drainage in Usmanpur.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)