UP: BSP Chief Mayawati Begins To Pick Candidates For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Lucknow: Apprehending 2024 Lok Sabha elections before time, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati has begun the process of finalizing the name of its candidates.

On Saturday Mayawati said that there are signals of early polls hence BSP needs to gear up. She called upon party workers to broaden the base among all communities and suggest probable names of candidates. Maya said that in the wake of early elections, BSP would further strengthen its organization in all the states including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Mayawati to soon call upon Uttarakhand leaders

The BSP Chief has started holding separate meetings of party functionaries in different states. While a meeting of party office-bearers from UP has been held, Maya would soon call upon party leaders of Uttrakhand. According to a senior BSP leader, the party chief has sought names of three probable candidates from each constituency, The co-ordinators of various zones have been asked to suggest the names of candidates. As per practice, BSP announces the name of its candidate much in advance. Much before others, the BSP had released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

BSP to go solo

However, this time the party is yet to announce the names of its candidates for LS Polls. Before finalizing the name of candidates, the BSP Chief has begun consulting with the party leaders of different regions. While exercise for opposition unity is in full swing and various sub-committees of I.N.D.I.A have been formed, Maya has made it clear that she would go alone in the polls.

