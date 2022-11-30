UP bride breaks traditional norms; rides horse-drawn carriage to her groom's house

e-Paper Get App
A 25-year-old software engineer broke all traditions when she sat on a horse drawn carriage and rode to her groom's residence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Pic courtesy: Internet |
The bride, Simran, dressed up as the groom, wore a turban and went along with her family and friends for the marriage ritual.
Simran said, "It is a common ritual here that the groom usually rides a horse. Today, the bride is on the horse. I have never been treated like a daughter. My family always supported me. They wanted to send out a message of encouragement to all those girls who think they are not as good as boys."
Simran had returned from the UAE about two months back after working there for nearly two years. The wedding was held on Monday.
The bride is the only child of Pintu Chaudhary, who is a farmer. Simran married Dushyant Chaudhary, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand. Dushyant is a petroleum engineer.

article-image

