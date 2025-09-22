UP: Body Of Missing 40-Year-Old Mannu Patel Recovered From Pond In Ballia, Police Confirm

Representative image.

Ballia: The body of a 40-year-old man, who had been missing for two days, was recovered from a pond here, police said on Monday.

The body was found late Sunday night in a pond located in Bansdih, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bansdish, Rakesh Upadhyay, said the deceased has been identified as Mannu Patel (40).

Patel had been missing since September 19, and his wife Priya had lodged a missing report a day later, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

