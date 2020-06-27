UP board toppers to get Rs1 lakh cash, laptop and road to their house

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday that meritorious students of class 10 and class 12 board examinations will get a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash. Besides, the government will build roads to houses.

Speaking at a press conference after declaring the board exam results, Sharma said, "On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. the meritorious students will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses."

The UP board announces top 10 students in both the exams every year. Since many students have scored similar marks, the class 12 list has got 11 names and the high school list has 33 names.

While girls surpassed boys yet again in high school and intermediate both, it was remarkable that most toppers hail from small towns of UP where public infrastructure is often minimal.

Riya Jain from Baghpat, Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barabanki bagged top three positions in High School, the top three students in intermediate-Anurag Malik, Pranjal Singh and Utkarsh Shukla hail from villages in Baghpat, Allahabad and Auraiya districts.

Praising the efforts of the UPMSP for conducting examinations in these difficult times, he said: "In these very difficult times, we conducted these examinations. More than two crore copies were checked in 21 days which is commendable work. The results are better for both class 10 and 12 this year as compared to the previous year."

Before results, CM Adityanath congratulated the students. BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh extended moral support to all those students who couldn't clear the exams. “I am sure you will work hard for the next year examination with no worries.”