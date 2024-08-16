UP: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticises Mamata Banerjee & INDIA Alliance Over Kolkata Doctor's Death

Left To Right: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi , Mamata Banerjee | X/ canva

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee, amid the ongoing political controversy surrounding the death of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

During a press conference in Lucknow on Friday, Trivedi accused the INDIA Alliance and its prominent leaders, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, of maintaining silence over the issue. He alleged that the stance of both the Trinamool Congress and the INDIA bloc on the case is "dangerous."

"It would have taken Mamata Banerjee only 70 seconds to hand over the case to the CBI, but she asked for 7 days. This shows her frustration," Trivedi remarked, suggesting a lack of urgency in addressing the matter.

The BJP MP also drew parallels between the current case and previous incidents in West Bengal, including the Sandeshkhali violence and the Shahjahan Sheikh case, asserting that such occurrences are not uncommon in the state.

"Why are INDIA alliance leaders, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi silent on these incidents? Are such anarchists and rapists part of your 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan'?" Trivedi questioned, invoking a phrase popularized by Rahul Gandhi to criticize the opposition.

Trivedi further highlighted Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government concerning the doctor's death, questioning Rahul Gandhi's decision to ally with the TMC. He also condemned the violent protests against a High Court-ordered CBI inquiry, suggesting that they were aimed at obstructing the investigation and concealing evidence.

Additionally, Trivedi took the opportunity to criticize the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, drawing comparisons to the Ayodhya rape case and incidents in Kannauj, where he alleged that investigations were hindered and victims were threatened.

The controversy erupted after the body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The victim's family has alleged rape and murder, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case, with an investigation currently underway.