UP Assembly Polls 2022: 7th BJP MLA Mukesh Verma resigns, likely to join SP

Lucknow: A seventh BJP MLA Mukesh Verma resigned from BJP today as exits continued for the third day from Uttar Pradesh's ruling party weeks ahead of the elections in the state. Verma shared his resignation on Twitter and surfaced at the home of Swami Prasad Maurya, who started the exodus.

Verma, an MLA from Firozabad in western Uttar Pradesh, is also an OBC (Other Backward Class) leader like Swami Prasad Maurya and four others who have resigned from the BJP in the last three days.

"Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days," he told news agency ANI.

In his letter addressed to the state BJP president, Verma alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government, in the past five years, has failed to address the problems of weaker sections, youths, farmers, Dalits and OBCs.

He said that small traders and businessmen had suffered in the regime.

The legislator also stated that he would now work under the leadership of former Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan (both ministers) Roshan Lal Verma, Brijendra Prajapati, Bhagwati Sharan Sagar, Vinay Shakya and Avatar Singh Bhadana resigned in past two days.

Barring Bhadana who has joined the RLD, all the other legislators are likely to join the Samajwadi Party on Friday.

With IANS Inputs

