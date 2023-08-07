UP Assembly Monsoon Session Day 1: Opposition Uproar Over Demand for Debate on Manipur; House Adjourned

UP Monsoon Session | (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Lucknow: Demanding a debate and a motion of censure on Manipur, the opposition created a ruckus and prevented the house from functioning on the first day of the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The monsoon session of the UP assembly, which began on Monday, was marred by the uproar from the opposition, who insisted on a debate about Manipur. In the legislative council as well, the opposition raised the same demand and prevented any work from being done. As a result, both the assembly and council were adjourned until Tuesday.

Uproar in Assembly

The legislators of the opposition parties had come fully prepared to both houses on Monday, carrying placards and posters highlighting issues related to the plight of farmers and Manipur. As soon as the proceedings began, opposition members reached the well and started shouting slogans. The house was initially adjourned for half an hour. Later, the house paid tribute to former members who recently passed away. Shortly after, the opposition created a ruckus, forcing the adjournment of the house for the day.

House Must Bring Censure Motion: Akhilesh Yadav

The assembly speaker, Satish Mahana, categorically denied any debate on Manipur, stating that only issues related to UP could be discussed there. He mentioned that, according to the rules, a debate on Manipur could not be allowed. The leader of the opposition and Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, stated that the house must bring a censure motion on Manipur. He emphasized that since Manipur is being debated in the US and Europe, UP should at least condemn the incidents that occurred there.

Earlier in the day, the assembly paid tribute to former members, including Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, among others, who recently passed away.

Before the start of the monsoon session, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking to the media, mentioned that the government is ready to debate issues related to the people of the state. He noted that the opposition should demand a meaningful debate on floods and drought, to which the government would respond.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)