UP Assembly Elections Results 2022: Early trends show BJP ahead, SP trails

Lucknow: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading the early trends in Uttar Pradesh election results with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party trailing behind.

The stakes are highest in Uttar Pradesh; with 80 parliamentary seats, India's most politically important state holds the key to power at the Centre. If the BJP wins a majority in the 403-member assembly, it will be the first party to get a consecutive second term in more than three decades.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:20 AM IST