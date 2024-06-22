 UP: Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, Chief Priest Of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Passes Away At 86
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, Chief Priest Of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Passes Away At 86

UP: Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, Chief Priest Of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Passes Away At 86

Counted among the senior scholars of Varanasi, Dixit was a native of Solapur district of Maharashtra but his family has been living in Varanasi for several generations.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
X | Yash Rathore

Varanasi: Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, the chief priest who had performed the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, died Saturday morning.

Family members said Dixit, 86, was not well for the last few days. His last rites will be conducted at Manikarnika Ghat.

Read Also
Ayodhya: CRPF Jawan Shatrughan Vishwakarma Dies Of Bullet Injury Under Mysterious Circumstances 150...
article-image

Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in an event led by Prime Minister Modi.

Counted among the senior scholars of Varanasi, Dixit was a native of Solapur district of Maharashtra but his family has been living in Varanasi for several generations.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Offers His Condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Dixit.

In a post on 'X', he said, "The departure of Acharya Shri Laxmikant Dixit, a great scholar of Kashi and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Prana Pratishtha, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual and literary world." "He will always be remembered for his service to Sanskrit language and Indian culture," Adityanath said.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to his disciples and followers to bear this sorrow," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 'Pura Dilli Natmastak Hai,' Kartikey Singh Chouhan Praises Father Shivraj in MP; Congress...

WATCH: 'Pura Dilli Natmastak Hai,' Kartikey Singh Chouhan Praises Father Shivraj in MP; Congress...

Tragic Video: Minor Boy Suddenly Collapses, Dies Moments After Coming Out Of Swimming Pool In UP's...

Tragic Video: Minor Boy Suddenly Collapses, Dies Moments After Coming Out Of Swimming Pool In UP's...

VIDEO: Another Bridge Collapses In Bihar's Siwan Days After Araria Tragedy; RJD Attacks State Govt

VIDEO: Another Bridge Collapses In Bihar's Siwan Days After Araria Tragedy; RJD Attacks State Govt

UP: Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, Chief Priest Of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Passes Away At 86

UP: Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, Chief Priest Of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Passes Away At 86

Eminent Kannada Litterateur Kamala Hampana Passes Away At 88

Eminent Kannada Litterateur Kamala Hampana Passes Away At 88