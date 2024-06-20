 Ayodhya: CRPF Jawan Shatrughan Vishwakarma Dies Of Bullet Injury Under Mysterious Circumstances 150 Meters From Ram Mandir
The jawan, identified as Shatrughan Vishwakarma (25), was found with a fatal bullet wound to his forehead near the VIP gate under construction in front of the Koteshwar temple, approximately 150 meters from the Ram Mandir.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Ayodhya: In a curious incident within the high-security zone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a security jawan succumbed to bullet injuries under suspicious circumstances in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The jawan, identified as Shatrughan Vishwakarma (25), was found with a fatal bullet wound to his forehead near the VIP gate under construction in front of the Koteshwar temple, approximately 150 meters from the Ram Mandir. Upon hearing the gunshot, fellow security personnel immediately rushed Vishwakarma to the hospital. He was later transferred to the trauma centre, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Senior Officers Arrive At The Spot

Following the incident, senior officers, including the Inspector General (IG) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ayodhya, arrived at the scene with a forensic team and other experts. Fellow security personnel who were on duty with Vishwakarma are being questioned.

article-image

SSP Ayodhya Rajkaran Nayer stated that the Guard Commander had informed him that Vishwakarma might have shot himself.

This marks the second fatal incident involving a security jawan at the Ram temple.

On March 26, commando Ram Pratap was accidentally shot while cleaning his AK-47. He was treated at the Lucknow Trauma Centre and recovered. Additionally, on August 25, 2023, PAC jawan Kuldeep Kumar died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound from his service revolver in the red zone.

