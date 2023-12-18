 UP Accident: Four Charred To Death, Several Injured In Pickup Vehicle-Dumper Collision (Video)
UP Accident: Four Charred To Death, Several Injured In Pickup Vehicle-Dumper Collision (Video)

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
article-image
UP ACCIDENT | ANI

Jalaun, U.P: Four people were killed, including two women, and at least 10 people sustained injuries after a truck rammed a pickup under the Orai police station area of Jalaun district on Sunday late at night, said police.

According to the information, the incident took place near Bundelkhand Over Bridge, Jhansi Kanpur Nation Highway 27.

30 people had gone for holiday

Around 30 people from village Mohana had gone to Orchha and Datia for a picnic on Sunday morning and were returning on Sunday night.

As the pickup reached Kaithari Toll Plaza around midnight, a speeding dumper coming from behind hit the vehicle. The collision was so forceful that the pickup overturned on the side of the highway, leading to the deaths of two women--a teenage girl and a child--on the spot.

Bodies sent for Post-Mortem

Police arrived on getting the information about the accident from a passerby, and with the help of an ambulance, all the injured were admitted to the Medical College and District Hospital in Orai and are under treatment.

The police sent the bodies for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

article-image

Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja reached the accident spot along with other officials and, after taking stock of the situation gave instructions to take appropriate action.

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

The CM also gave necessary instructions to district administration officials and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured

