MP: One killed, Two Other Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old biker died after a speeding pick-up vehicle hit his bike near the poultry farm on Petlawad Road in Badnawar on Wednesday evening.

As per information, the deceased person was identified as Narendra Thakur (20) of Bhanwariya village, under Kukshi police station. Narendra was en route to Badnavar from the village to appear for an examination when tragedy struck.

A speedy pickup vehicle carrying sacks of peas hit a bike and overturned due to which two individuals seated inside the pickup vehicle sustained injuries from the collision.

On receiving information, a large number of people rushed to the scene, causing a vehicular jam on both sides of the road.

Subsequently, Badnawar police arrived promptly, clearing the traffic jam and transporting the body to Badnawar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident earlier on Thursday, two persons suffered major injuries when a stray nilgai suddenly came in front of their bike near Suzlon factory close to Borali village on the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane highway.

The injured persons were identified as Devendradas (aged 55) and Madandas (aged 52), both residents of Tarod village. Due to the collision, they suffered severe head injuries and were transported to civil hospital by emergency ambulance service.

This incident sheds light on the persisting issue of human-wildlife collision on four-lane highways, particularly Nilgai, resulting in frequent accidents.

Over time, numerous accidents have occurred, causing injuries to several people and tragically claiming the life of several including a police officer earlier this year.

It is high time that authorities must address the concerns and implement measures to mitigate such accidents, ensuring the safety of commuters on the road.