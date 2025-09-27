 UP: 60-Year-Old Man Gets 25 Years In Jail For Sodomising 10-Yr-Old Mentally-Challenged Boy In Ballia
According to the prosecution, Gupta, a resident of Kotwari village in the Rasra police station area, lured the minor boy on the evening of March 23, 2024, by offering him snacks, toffees and money. The convict then took the boy to a secluded place and sodomised him.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
UP: 60-Year-Old Man Gets 25 Years In Jail For Sodomising 10-Yr-Old Mentally-Challenged Boy In Ballia | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Ballia (UP): A local court in Ballia has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 25 years in prison for sodomising a 10-year-old mentally-challenged boy after luring him with snacks, toffees and money, police said on Saturday.

SP Omveer Singh said after hearing the arguments of both sides, the court of Special Judge Prathamkant on Friday convicted Surendra Gupta and sentenced him to 25 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

About The Case

According to the prosecution, Gupta, a resident of Kotwari village in the Rasra police station area, lured the minor boy on the evening of March 23, 2024, by offering him snacks, toffees and money.

article-image

The convict then took the boy to a secluded place and sodomised him.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, police registered a case against Gupta under the relevant sections of law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SP said.

After investigation, police filed a chargesheet against Singh in the court.

The court pronounced the sentence on Friday after completing the hearing.

