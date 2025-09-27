 Kerala Woman Arrested For Allegedly Burning 4-Year-Old Son With Hot Steel Spatula In Kayamkulam
The incident occurred on September 22 and the woman was booked on the same day under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting the child, police said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
A woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly burning her four-and-a-half year old son's buttocks and legs with a hot steel spatula at their home in Kayamkulam here. | Representative Image

Alappuzha: A woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly burning her four-and-a-half year old son's buttocks and legs with a hot steel spatula at their home in Kayamkulam here, police said.

An officer of Kanakakunnu police station, where the FIR was registered, said that the woman got angry at her son for defecating in his pants and hurt him with the hot steel spatula.

When she took him to the hospital, she had claimed that the child sat on a hot stove which caused the injuries. But her in-laws revealed the alleged cruelty on her part and police registered an FIR against her, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

