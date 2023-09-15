UP: 4 Labourers Dead After Passenger Lift Collapses In Greater Noida's Under-Construction Amrapali Building; Visuals Surface |

UP: In a shocking incident that has come into light from Greater Noida, four labourers lost their lives in a tragic lift collapse mishap. The incident reportedly took place on Friday in an under-construction building of of Amrapali Group in the Bisrakh Kotwali area.

The labourers were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately after the tragedy took place. However, they were declared dead at the hospital. Heart-wrenching visuals of the bodies kept at the hospital have surfaced on the internet.

According to local reports, a total of 12 people were inside the lift when the incident took place. Several sustained severe injuries while four among them tragically lost their lives. Local authorities rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. Rescue and relief operations were initiated at the site by the authorities.

Labourers were carrying construction material in the lift, when suddenly it broke and collapsed from a huge height. This resulted in multiple casualties, said reports. The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem.

CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe

The UP Chief Minister's Office shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) which stated that CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence over the deaths in the tragic incident. The post also stated that the CM has ordered the officials to provide best healthcare to the injured ones and launch a strict probe in the incident.

"Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has expressed deep condolence over the loss of lives in the accident in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Maharaj ji has given instructions to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident," posted UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Office on X.

"Maharaj ji has also instructed the district administration officials to investigate and take strict action against the culprits of the incident and to speed up the relief work by reaching the spot," the post read further.

