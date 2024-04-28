 Navi Mumbai Horror: 40-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl In Ulwe
The 40-year-old accused and the victim were residents of the same building in the Ulwe area.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Thane: Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said.

On Saturday evening, the victim went to the house of the accused to play. The accused then allegedly raped her, the official from NRI Sagari police station said.

Police's Point Of View

According to the police, the accused had earlier also sexually assaulted the girl, showed her obscene photographs and asked her not to inform about it to anyone. After the offence on Saturday, the girl informed her mother about it.

The victim's parents then filed a police complaint following which the accused was arrested, the official said.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(j)(n) (rape of a female under 12 years of age or a woman incapable of giving consent), 376AB (rape of a female under 12 years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

