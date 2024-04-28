'A New Chapter In Odisha Politics': Dharmendra Pradhan After BJD's Reena Tanty, Motilal Tanty Join BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Reena Tanty and her husband, Motilal Tanty joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister and BJP Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

Taking to his official X handle, Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Motilal Tanty and Reena Tanty and said that a new chapter has started in the politics of Odisha.

He tweeted, "A new chapter in Odisha politics! At the merger festival held in Sambalpur, I welcome Motilal Tanty and Reena Tanty to the party. A few days ago, Prabodh Tirkee, former captain of the Indian hockey team, the Glory of Odisha, also joined our team at the Sonepur Vijaya Sangam Sabha. A new chapter has started in the politics of Odisha with the involvement of these three organisers and individuals representing the tribal society."

The Union Minister added further, "Thank you for trusting the party and joining BJP. Our party will make use of this political feeling of individuals to further improve the tribal organisation. The social justice movement will also be expanded. Modi guarantees that the hopes and aspirations of the poor people in Sambalpur including Rengali constituency will be fulfilled."

It is noteworthy that Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, is contesting elections after a gap of 15 years. Sambalpur goes to the polls on May 25.

Details Of Lok Sabha Elections In Odisha

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in 4 phases, starting from Phase One on May 13th, Phase Two on May 20th, Phase Three on May 25th, and the final Phase on June 1st. The results will be announced on June 4th.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.