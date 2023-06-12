 UP: 24-Year-Old Model Dies, 1 Other Injured After Lighting Truss Falls During Fashion Show In Noida's Film City; Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
In a devastating turn of events, a 24-year-old model lost her life and another individual sustained injuries when an iron truss supporting the lighting fixtures collapsed during a fashion show at Laxmi Studio in Film City, Noida. The incident reportedly occurred around 1.30 pm on Sunday.

Victim Identified and Injured Individual Hospitalised

The young woman who tragically lost her life has been identified as Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida. Meanwhile, Bobby Raj, a resident of Agra, was injured and promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment, stated a report in News18.

Detentions and Investigations Underway

Police authorities have detained both the fashion show organiser and the individuals responsible for installing the ill-fated lighting truss. They are currently being questioned to ascertain the circumstances leading to the collapse.

Official Statements Shed Light on the Incident

Shakti Awasthi, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), confirmed the details of the incident, stating, "A 24-year-old woman named Vanshika Chopra died after lights installed in a private studio in Film City collapsed during a fashion show event being held there. One person was injured in the incident. Four suspects have been detained for questioning." The officer also emphasized that further legal action will be taken after a thorough investigation.

Vanshika Was Declared Dead At Arrival At The Hospital

Vanshika was among the volunteer promoters involved in the event. Sadly, after the iron truss fell on her during the fashion show, she was immediately rushed to Kailash Hospital. Tragically, the medical professionals at the hospital declared her brought dead.

Approximately 150 individuals were present in the studio when the incident occurred. As investigators work diligently to uncover the truth, it has been reported that there were no CCTV cameras in the room. However, efforts are underway to obtain any available videos from those who attended the program.

