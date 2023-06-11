 52-Year-Old Noida Man Dies Due To Heart Attack While Playing Badminton, Visuals Surface
At around 7.30 am, Sharma was playing badminton with fellow players when he suddenly collapsed. An emergency medical team of Noida Stadium reached the spot and tried to resuscitate him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
A medical crew attempts to revive the deceased | Twitter

A 52-year-old man passed away on Saturday at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A after collapsing during a game of badminton, according to the police. The police said that the man had a heart attack and was brought to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Mahendra Sharma, a resident of Sector 11 in Noida, was recognised as the deceased. A medical crew can be seen attempting to revive the deceased at the indoor stadium in a video of the incident that was posted on social media.

Deceased was a regular at the stadium

Amit Kumar, a station officer at the Sector 24 police station, said in a Hindustan Times report that, "At around 7.30 am, Sharma was playing badminton with fellow players when he suddenly collapsed. An emergency medical team of Noida Stadium reached the spot and tried to resuscitate him while an ambulance from a private hospital was also called. He was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The family members of the deceased have taken the body home and have not shared any information about the incident with the police."

An anonymous official from the stadium had said that the deceased had been coming to the stadium for 5 years with his friends to play badminton.

24-year-old state-level volleyball player dies of heart attack

Earlier this month, a 24-year-old national level woman volleyball player hailing from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district died of heart attack at a hospital here on Wednesday. The dead identified as Saliyath was a former student of SDM College in Ujire.

Witnessing a rise in such incidents, the ICMR is said to be conducting research into the probable causes of such deaths.

