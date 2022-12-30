UP: 2 dead after an oxygen cylinder explodes, police begin investigation

A horrifying cylinder explosion outside a private hospital in the Chandauli area of Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of two individuals. The neighbourhood residents started hiding in their homes as a result of the explosion's deafening noise.
The glass in the hospital and surrounding homes was shattered by the explosion, and the impact severely mutilated the two bodies. They were visible lying on the road amidst the mayhem. Additionally, a truck parked in the middle of the street is seen to be transporting multiple oxygen cylinders.
Both the local police chief and the Mughalsarai MLA arrived on the scene right away. The dead body was taken into custody by the police and submitted for an autopsy. The images captured by nearby security cameras are being looked into.
Between 9:00 am and 9:30 am, an explosion occurred outside Dayal Hospital in the Ravi Nagar neighbourhood of Mughalsarai city as oxygen cylinders were being unloaded from a vehicle that was parked outside the facility.
