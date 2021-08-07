Unwittingly spoke the truth, we will win: BJP cheers over Trinamool leader Mukul Roy's gaffe on Bengal bypolls

Kolkata: The The BJP greeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy's gaffe on the party winning the upcoming by-poll with euphoria, saying he had "unwittingly spoken the truth".

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy, who rejoined the party days after winning from Krishnanagar North assembly seat on a BJP ticket, said the BJP will win the upcoming by-poll at a recent meeting with reporters. "The BJP will win convincingly in the assembly by-polls. It will win in Tripura. There is not an iota of doubt in that," Mukul Roy told reporters at the TMC office.

Even as there was stunned bewilderment among those present, the former Railway Minister quickly corrected himself and said, "The Trinamool Congress will undoubtedly win the by-elections. BJP will be trounced. "The 'Maa Mati Manush' party (TMC) will remain the winner here and open its account in Tripura as well.