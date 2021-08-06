Watch Video: Mukul Roy's major slip of tongue, says 'TMC will lose in upcoming elections'

Krishnanagar: Amidst the controversy of disqualification of TMC leader Mukul Roy's MLA post, Roy on Friday visited Krishnanagar where he is the BJP MLA and in a major ‘slip of tongue’ claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress will lose in both bypoll election and Tripura Assembly election in 2023.



Taking hint from his party workers later amended his earlier comments and said that in both the election TMC will mark its victory.