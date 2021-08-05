West Bengal: BJP to hold 'Sahid Samman Yatra’ on August 16-17

Kolkata: West Bengal Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold ‘Sahid Samman Yatra’ on August 16-17.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the saffron camp will observe ‘Ashirwad Yatra’ on August 16-17 nationally, which with a changed name will also be observed in Bengal to pay homage to the deceased BJP cadres in post-poll violence.

“Several BJP workers have died and several are still displaced due to post-poll violence for which the name is changed in Bengal. This program is to reach out to the people to ensure that they are getting the benefits of the schemes by the Central Government,” said Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said that four junior Union Ministers will hold a week-long agitation program ‘Paschim Banga Bachao’ (Save West Bengal) from August 9-16 to win back people’s confidence in West Bengal post poll debacle.

“Nisith Pramanick, John Barla, Subhas Sarkar and Shantanu Thakur along with party heavyweights of the state will conduct this program. Other BJP MPs are asked to look after three-four constituencies. The leaders with the NHRC report on post-poll violence will highlight how TMC had throttled democracy and is also not letting the opposition work for the people,” said Sayantan.