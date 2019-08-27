Unnao rape: CBI gets time till September 9 to finish probe

New Delhi: A court here on Monday granted the CBI time till September 9 to complete its investigation and file a status report in the 2017 Unnao gangrape case, one of the four related cases transferred by the Supreme Court from UP.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma approved the investigative agency's request seeking more time to further investigate the case in which Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brajesh Singh Yadav are the accused.