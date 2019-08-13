Unnao rape case: SC refuses to expand ambit of hearing, says only concerned with 5 cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to expand the ambit of the hearing in the Unnao rape case, saying that it is only concerned about the five cases between the victim's family and accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

A bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta made the observation when the lawyer of the victim's family submitted there are around 20 cases against the family members and that status reports should be sought from the Uttar Pradesh government on those cases too.

The bench was also apprised that day-to-day trial is going on in the case. The next hearing in the matter before the apex court will be on August 19. Earlier, a Tis Hazari court here had ordered the framing of charges against Sengar, an MLA who has been expelled by the BJP.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma had ordered the framing of charges under various sections including rape, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The judge had observed that charges be framed under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act as the victim was a minor at the time of the incident in 2017.