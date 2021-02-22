Unnao Double Murder Case: FIR against journalist Barkha Dutt and seven others for misleading tweets

Lucknow: After Congress leader Dr Udit Raj, the Unnao Police have registered an FIR against senior journalist Barkha Dutt and seven others for spreading misinformation through their Twitter accounts. The allegation pertains to the Unnao double murder of minor Dalit girls.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Unnao Anand Kulkarni said that an FIR has been registered against eight twitter accounts and their handlers for spreading canard over the death of two minor girls with an intention to incite people for riots and disturb harmony. He claimed that although a few tweets were removed after the police denial, investigation against them will continue.

They have been booked under various Sections of the IPC for spreading rumours with an intention of causing riots and relevant sections of the IT Act. “We will not spare anyone spreading misinformation to cause tension and disturb peace and harmony,” the SP said.

If found guilty, they will be prosecuted and application will be moved to Twitter authorities for removing their accounts, said the Unnao police. Cases have been lodged against senior journalist Barkha Dutt (@themojostory) as well as handles including @BhimSenaChief, @janjagranlive, @NilimDutta, @vijayambedkarUP, @SurajKrBaudh, @Rahuldiwkr and @Abhaykumarazad97.

The Unnao Police claimed that they had all spread misinformation by tweeting that the two girls were murdered and raped and that the police had coerced the family for a forcible burial.