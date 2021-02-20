FIR against Congress leader Udit Raj for 'misleading' tweet on Unnao double murder

Lucknow: The Unnao Police has lodged an FIR against Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday for posting a 'misleading' tweet from his Twitter account in connection with the double murder of minor Dalit girls in Baburaha village in Unnao.

The FIR was lodged against Udit Raj on the direction of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister was very annoyed because the Opposition leaders were spreading false and misleading information on Unnao double murder.

Quoting former BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule, the Congress leader tweeted: “I had a talk with former MP Savitri Bai Phule just now. She was allowed to meet the victims' family after much difficulty. The family members told that the girls were raped and their bodies were burnt without their consent.”

The Congress leader had also rushed Unnao to meet family members but he was denied entry into the village by the police. After that he had issued a statement charging Yogi Adityanath government with hushing up the case. He also feared that girls might have been raped

The Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said that the content of Dr Udit Raj’s tweet was false and misleading and it amounted to inciting people. “The post mortem report confirmed that the deceased two girls were not raped. They were cremated by the family members on their own without any undue pressure,” said the SP.

The SP claimed that we have been directed to lodge cases against anyone trying to incite people through their provocative posts on social media. A case against Dr Udit Raj has been registered at Sadar Police Station in Unnao under Section 153 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act.

Reacting to the registration of FIR against him, the Congress leaders clarified that he believed what Savitri Bai Phule told him and tweeted what information she shared with him after meeting the family members.