Unnao double murder case: Court grants 14-day police remand to the accused

Lucknow: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday granted a 14-day police remand to the two accused in the double murder of minor dalit girls in Unnao.

The arrested youth Deep Sagar alias Vinay nee Lamboo and minor Raju were produced before the CJM Unnao Court on Saturday. The Unnao police had filed an application before the court for a 14-day remand for interrogation to complete the investigation in the case for filing the charge-sheet.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the CJM Court granted 14-day remand to the Unnao Police. Both have been taken to some unknown destination for interrogation.