United in Misogyny: After 'Bois Locker Room' incident, Twitter user says Kolkata group circulated 'nude pictures of women saved in a Google drive'

On Monday, even as there began a pan-India outcry after it was revealed that a group of teenage boys who belonged to an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' had had casual conversations about ‘gang raping girls’, another Twitter user revealed that such situations were not isolated.

The ‘Bois Locker Room’ controversy had first come to light after a screenshot of the same was shared by a Delhi girl, who accused them of "morphing pictures of girls their age", and said that she and her friends were "freaking out" because of it. The group was said to be on Instagram and Snapchat. Soon after the Delhi Police swung into action in order to probe the incident, one school student had been detained by the Cyber Cell in connection with the Instagram chat group.