United in Misogyny: After 'Bois Locker Room' incident, Twitter user says Kolkata group circulated 'nude pictures of women saved in a Google drive'

On Monday, even as there began a pan-India outcry after it was revealed that a group of teenage boys who belonged to an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' had had casual conversations about ‘gang raping girls’, another Twitter user revealed that such situations were not isolated.
The ‘Bois Locker Room’ controversy had first come to light after a screenshot of the same was shared by a Delhi girl, who accused them of "morphing pictures of girls their age", and said that she and her friends were "freaking out" because of it. The group was said to be on Instagram and Snapchat. Soon after the Delhi Police swung into action in order to probe the incident, one school student had been detained by the Cyber Cell in connection with the Instagram chat group.
In Kolkata, Twitter user 'Aiyoobrows' revealed that a group of men in Kolkata had taken it "a step further" and had "created a Google drive account using pictures of women".
And while this sounds rather horrifying by itself, the allegations don't end there. Aiyoobrows added that the drive had existed since 2016, and had even been used to "threaten women in the past". Its contents include "semi-nude and nude pictures of women", the user added.
Coming to the question of who was responsible, the Twitter user said that the members of the group included men who were "well-known in the Kolkata MUN and debating circles". Aiyoobrows added that they were from premier institutions and had won multiple awards, but that their laurels didn't "absolve them of doing this".
For the uninitiated, MUN stands for Model United Nations.
"The drive was started by Souryadeep Basak who was actively involved in the MUN circuit. Imankalyan Ghosh also has access to it. I'm sure there are more people who have access to it but I don't know their names," a follow-up tweet added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)