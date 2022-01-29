e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in straight sets to win Aus OpenGandhidham-Puri Express leaves Nandurbar station after flames doused
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Union minister V K Singh calls New York Times 'Supari Media' over its claim of Indian government buying Pegasus

The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centrepieces" of a roughly USD 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to the report in The New York Times.
PTI
V K Singh |

V K Singh |

Advertisement

Union minister Gen V K Singh on Saturday called The New York Times "Supari Media" over its report which claimed that the Indian government bought the Pegasus spy tool in 2017 as part of a deal with Israel.

The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centrepieces" of a roughly USD 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to the report in The New York Times.

A massive controversy erupted last year when the NSO Group hit the headlines with the alleged use of its Pegasus software by some governments to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a number of countries, including India, triggered concerns over issues relating to privacy.

Reacting to NYT's report, Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, said on Twitter: "Can you trust NYT?? They are known "Supari Media"." Singh is also a former Indian Army chief.

ALSO READ

Illegal snooping using Pegasus amounts to treason: Congress on NYT report on the spyware Illegal snooping using Pegasus amounts to treason: Congress on NYT report on the spyware

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Advertisement