Union Minister S Jaishankar to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on sidelines of G20 FMM

S jaishankar (left) and Qin Gang (right) | File

Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be holding a bilateral meeting with China's newly-appointed foreign minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of G20 FMM. Jaishankar will reportedly be holding approximately 39 bilateral meetings.

Qin's visit to India will be the first by the Chinese Foreign Minister after his predecessor Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi in 2019 to attend the Special Representatives dialogue on the border mechanism.

Wang and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were the Special Representatives.

At the invitation of his Indian counterpart Minster S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Qin will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2, the announcement here said.

Relations between the two countries are virtually frozen ever since the eastern Ladakh military standoff between the two countries in May 2020.

The two countries have held 17 high-level military commanders talks to resolve the standoff.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas. India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.