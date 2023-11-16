Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Addresses AI Bias Concerns Following User Complaints of Content Censorship

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar | X

New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday (November 16), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to claims by a user that AI tools were censoring content on social media platforms from right-wing publications. In the post on X, the user said that the various Artifical Intelligence (AI) platforms forms blocking or wrongly marking several platforms whereas other portals were spared the noose. The minister has reacted strongly to the accusations of "bias" and even said that law would catch up if any platform engages in such an act.

"Search Bias, Algorithmic Bias and AI models wth bias - are real violations of the Safety & Trust obligations placed on Platforms under Rule 3(1)(b) of IT rules under regulatory framework in India Those who are aggrieved by this can file FIRs against such platforms and safe harbor/immunity under Sec79 will not apply to these cases," said the minister.

Search Bias, Algorithmic Bias and AI models wth bias - are real violations of the Safety & Trust obligations placed on Platforms under Rule 3(1)(b) of IT rules under regulatory framework in India



Those who are aggrieved by this can file FIRs against such platforms and safe… https://t.co/cMp71tXDW2 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 16, 2023

The minister's claims came after a user by the name of Arun Pudur made the "censorship" claims and said, "This is a very dangerous situation as AI becomes more prevalent and is used for programming law enforcement, Govt decision making and justice etc. This has to be fixed now."

🧵More and More are using AI for summarizing Articles, search and content. Today I was causally using @GoogleBard to summarize an article by @OpIndia_com and it said it will not summarize it as Opindia spreads false information and is biased.



Cc @GoI_MeitY @Rajeev_GoI pic.twitter.com/GvmXagWCiJ — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) November 16, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)