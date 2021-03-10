Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur today was promoted and announced as the Captain of the Territorial Army. The MP in 2016 was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army as a Liutenant.
The four-time MP shared a video of the ceremony on Twitter and wrote, "I was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. Today I am honoured to share, I have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India".
With this honor, he became the first serving BJP Member of Parliament to become a regular commissioned Officer in the Territorial Army.
The MP is a member of the Lower House of Parliament in India (Lok Sabha) from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, and also serves as a Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs. In May 2008, Thakur succeeded his father when he was elected as Member of Parliament of India's 14th Lok Sabha from Hamirpur constituency. He was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha in 2009, 16th Loksabha in 2014, and 17th Loksabha in 2019. Later, Thakur was appointed the president of the All India Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.
Recently the MP commenting on the Indian government evaluating cryptocurrency technology said that we welcome innovation and new technology blockchain is a new emerging technology. Cryptocurrency is a form of virtual currency. I firmly believe that we must always evaluate, explore and encourage new ideas with an open mind.