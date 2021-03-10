Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army

BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur today was promoted and announced as the Captain of the Territorial Army. The MP in 2016 was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army as a Liutenant.

The four-time MP shared a video of the ceremony on Twitter and wrote, "I was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. Today I am honoured to share, I have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India".

With this honor, he became the first serving BJP Member of Parliament to become a regular commissioned Officer in the Territorial Army.