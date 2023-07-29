Union Minister Anurag Thakur Asks Opposition INDIA To Visit Bengal & Rajasthan After Manipur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Slams Opposition Alliance Delegation's Visit To Manipur, Says 'Will They Visit Rajasthan & West Bengal?' |

Kolkata: Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Saturday, slammed Trinamool Congress leadership, and claimed that the time for the Mamata Banerjee-led government is running out, slowly.

"As per Mamata Banerjee's instruction several people were killed in the recently concluded rural polls just to stay in power. Despite odds the BJP had got more seats than last elections. The lotus is bound to bloom in the ballot papers," said Thakur.

TMC government might fall in 5-6 months

Incidentally, in the recent past two other BJP leaders including state president Sukanta Majumdar and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur also said that Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress government might fall in five to six months.

Taking potshots at the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, Thakur said that Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should also visit West Bengal and Rajasthan after Manipur.

I.N.D.I.A. must see the plight of women

"This opposition doesn't allow functioning of the Parliament. They should all visit Bengal and Rajasthan to see the atrocities against women and violence. Does the Congress oppose the way people got killed? Do they oppose the way Mamata Banerjee is holding onto power through killings? Cant they see the atrocities of women here and in Rajasthan?," further questioned the Union Minister.

A delegation of I.N.D.I.A had visited Manipur to take stock of the situation. State Congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is also part of the delegation. Sushmita Dev is representing TMC.

