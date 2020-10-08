Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away, tweets Chirag Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital, according to his son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday.

Chirag also said that his father might have to undergo another surgery in the coming weeks if the need arises.

Through his official Twitter handle, Chirag said, "For the last many days dad is getting treated in a hospital. Due to some sudden developments yesterday evening, an operation of his heart had to be conducted in the late night. If the need arises, then possibly after a few weeks another operation might be conducted. Thanks to all for standing by me and my family in this hour of struggle," Chirag's tweet read.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.