Union Minister Anurag Thakur lambasts AAP; calls Kejriwal 'kingpin', Sisodia 'Number 1 accused' of liquor scam

Union Minister Anurag Thakur | ANI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is the prime accused of the liquor scam, however, Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is the 'kingpin'.

The statement comes just an hour after Sisodia held a press conference and addressed allegations levelled against him after CBI raided his residence on Friday.

While speaking to the media, Thakur said, "Manish Ji, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It's like 'chor ki daadhi mei tinka'... why is there a soft corner for liquor businessmen?... I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to come in front of the nation and answer me within 24 hours."

"Number 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia (Delhi Dy CM and AAP leader) but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi CM). Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions."

"Manish Sisodia might have now changed the spelling of his name too. Now it is - M O N E Y SHH," he added.

No. 1 accused of liquor scam is Manish Sisodia (Delhi Dy CM & AAP leader) but the kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi CM). Today's press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn't even answer any questions: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/yKPoazWjDS — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

CBI raids Manish Sisodia's residence, offices

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted 14-hour-long raids at Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the recently-scrapped liquor policy.

The probe teams were also raiding the houses of former Commissioner Excise E. Gopikrishan, two public servants and others.

Sisodia claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a digital press conference on Friday after the raids at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence.

Kejriwal solidly backed Sisodia and praised him by saying that he has been announced as world's best Education Minister after he was featured on the front page of New York Times.