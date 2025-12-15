Union Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 75th Death Anniversary, Hails Him As 'Architect Of Strong India'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 75th death anniversary, saying he unified a fragmented Independent India into a strong nation despite numerous adverse circumstances.

Union Minister Amit Shah's Tweet

In a message posted on 'X', Shah termed the country's first home minister a "symbol of national unity, the architect of a strong India, the Iron Man" who "made the protection of Mother India, internal stability, and the establishment of peace the goal of his life".

राष्ट्रीय एकता के प्रतीक, मजबूत भारत के शिल्पकार लौहपुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर नमन करता हूँ।



सरदार साहब ने खंड-खंड में बँटे आजाद भारत को तमाम प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों के बावजूद एकीकृत कर मजबूत राष्ट्र का सुदृढ़ रूप दिया। देश के पहले गृह मंत्री के रूप में माँ… pic.twitter.com/VbhqEsGFEn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2025

"By reviving the cooperative movement and laying the foundation of a self-reliant India through the self-reliance of women and farmers, Sardar Sahab will continue to guide us all like a pole star on the path of nation first," he said.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat, in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for Independence. As the country's first home minister, he was instrumental in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union post-Independence. He died in 1950.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)