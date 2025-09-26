Union Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Kolkata Durga Puja, Calls For 'Sonar Bangla' In 2026 - VIDEO

ANI

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata and said that he has prayed to Maa Durga that a government which is capable of "building a 'Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) should be elected following the Assembly polls in 2026.

"We want Bengal to become a safe, prosperous state again," Shah said as he inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal based on the theme 'Operation Sindoor'.

Extending greetings to the people on Durga Puja festivities, Home Minister said the nine-day Durga Navratri festival has gained popularity worldwide. "For nine days, every person dedicates themselves to 'Shakti' puja."

Paying tributes to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary, Amit Shah said that contributions made by the social reformer to the field of education, "particularly in the education of women, will not be forgotten".

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Kalighat Kali Temple.

Amit Shah also extended condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives due to rainfall at the beginning of Durga Puja festivities.

"There was heavy rain at the beginning of the Durga Puja festival, and more than 10 people lost their lives in it. All BJP workers stand by the families of those who lost their loved ones," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this week had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the kin of the deceased who lost their lives due to an electrocution incident following the heavy rainfall triggered by a cloudburst.

Banerjee added that the state government will also ensure employment is provided to the next of kin.

Amit Shah will now travel to Bihar to begin a two-day tour, during which he will participate in multiple organisational meetings aimed at preparing the party for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting with BJP workers in Bettiah. This is part of a series of review meetings, with earlier ones for Dehri-on-Sone and Begusarai zones already conducted on September 18.

Subsequently, he will attend a high-level strategy meeting at the BJP state office in Patna. The meeting will include Bihar BJP leaders, state secretaries, and organisational members from other states assigned to oversee the election campaign in Bihar.

On September 27, Shah will participate in another zonal meeting with party workers in Sarayranjan, followed by addressing a large public gathering of party workers in Forbesganj.

Amit Shah's visit is aimed at energising party workers and finalising election strategies ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The BJP's state unit has divided Bihar into five zones to ensure region-specific outreach and mobilisation.

