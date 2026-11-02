 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Leads BJP Padayatra In Hyderabad To Counter Congress' SIR Charge | Video
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HomeIndiaUnion Home Minister Amit Shah Leads BJP Padayatra In Hyderabad To Counter Congress' SIR Charge | Video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Leads BJP Padayatra In Hyderabad To Counter Congress' SIR Charge | Video

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a BJP padayatra in Hyderabad on November 2, holding the Tricolour as thousands of supporters joined him to counter Congress' allegations over the SIR exercise.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Leads BJP Padayatra In Hyderabad To Counter Congress' SIR Charge | Video
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Leads BJP Padayatra In Hyderabad To Counter Congress' SIR Charge | Video | PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 2 led a padayatra in Hyderabad, Telangana, to counter the Congress party's allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Shah was seen holding the Indian National Flag as thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters marched alongside him during the rally. The padayatra was organised amid the political confrontation between the BJP and Congress over the ongoing SIR exercise.

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Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple before participating in the BJP's Maha Padayatra.

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