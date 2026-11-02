'Nobody Wants To Touch Him': Priyank Kharge Hits Back At HD Kumaraswamy - VIDEO

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge |

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday hit back at Union Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy over his claim that neither the state government nor its officers could touch him amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged sting operation targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's remarks, Kharge said the government was not interested in targeting him but would summon him if evidence of his involvement emerged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Nobody wants to touch him as well. If there is no evidence against him, why will we want to call him? But even if there is a shred of evidence against him, we will summon him. We will not hesitate," Kharge told news agency ANI.

Kharge defends police investigation

Recalling Kumaraswamy's earlier protests outside the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office and the Director General of Police's office, Kharge said the Union Minister had himself challenged the authorities to touch him.

The Home Minister maintained that his position did not give him any powers beyond the Constitution and that he had to function within the framework of the law. He also cited a recent Central Government award recognising the Karnataka Police's investigation into the Prajwal Revanna case, saying the police would demonstrate their capabilities in the ongoing probe as well.

Kharge alleges ED pressure over KPSC

Kharge also alleged that Kumaraswamy was attempting to persuade the Modi government to involve Congress leaders and him in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) scam through the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

His remarks came after Kumaraswamy, addressing a press conference earlier in the day, questioned whether police had arrested an accused named Nitesh Kumar from his residence. He also reiterated that the state government was attempting to implicate him in the sting operation controversy.

Kumaraswamy denies sting operation allegations

The row erupted after Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh alleged that a mobile phone used in the operation was handed over to an accused at Kumaraswamy's official residence in Delhi. The Union Minister has denied the allegations and accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of conspiring against him.

The police have maintained that the investigation is underway and that no conclusions have been