Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan Marriage 'Unlawful' Under Sharia, Claims Muslim Cleric; Union Valid Under Indian Law

A religious controversy has emerged following the marriage of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan, with All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi declaring their union "unlawful" under his interpretation of Sharia.

Razvi argued that the marriage was not permissible under Islamic principles because Abdullah is Muslim while Razdan is not. He maintained that both individuals must be Muslim for a marriage to be considered valid under Sharia.

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The cleric said Abdullah should have ensured that Razdan converted to Islam before marrying her. According to his interpretation, the marriage could have been considered permissible under Islamic customs if she had embraced Islam and the couple had solemnised their union through a nikah.

Why Has The Cleric Called Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan Marriage Unlawful?

Explaining his objection, Razvi said Islamic principles lay down specific conditions for marriage, including the religious identity of the individuals entering the union.

He maintained that since Razdan had not converted to Islam, the marriage could not be considered lawful under Sharia. The cleric described the union as "najaayaz", or impermissible, and said Abdullah should have followed the prescribed religious requirements before marrying her.

His remarks reflect his interpretation of Islamic principles and do not constitute a binding legal ruling on the couple's marriage under Indian law.

Omar Abdullah, Nidhi Razdan Married Under Special Marriage Act

Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan got married on October 30, 2026, in New Delhi under the Special Marriage Act. The couple announced their marriage publicly the following day through separate social media posts, sharing photographs from their celebrations.

Abdullah wrote, "A new journey began yesterday", while Razdan shared the photographs with the caption, "It's done bro".

The wedding was attended by close family members and relatives from both sides, with gatherings held in New Delhi and Srinagar.

The Special Marriage Act provides a legal framework for civil marriages between individuals irrespective of their religious identities. It does not require either partner to convert to the other's religion or undergo a religious ceremony such as a nikah.

What Is The Legal Status Of The Marriage?

The cleric's remarks do not affect the legal status of Abdullah and Razdan's marriage, which was solemnised under India's Special Marriage Act.

The Act allows individuals belonging to different religious communities to marry through a civil procedure without changing their faith. Therefore, the objection raised by Razvi is a religious interpretation and does not invalidate the marriage under Indian civil law.

The marriage also comes after the Supreme Court dissolved Abdullah's previous marriage to Payal Abdullah in July 2026, following a settlement between the two.

For Razdan, this is her second marriage. The couple's wedding has drawn attention because of their public profiles and has now prompted debate over religious interpretations of interfaith marriages and the distinction between personal faith and civil law.