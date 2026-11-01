Hina Khan Reacts To J&K CM Omar Abdullah Marrying Nidhi Razdan: 'He May Not Be Elected In The Next Term, But...'

Actress Hina Khan praised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah following his marriage to journalist Nidhi Razdan. Reacting to the couple's wedding, Hina applauded Omar for standing by his partner and choosing love, regardless of the possible political consequences.

Taking to social media on Saturday, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress expressed happiness for the newlyweds and said she respected Omar for not turning his back on Nidhi despite being a Chief Minister. Hina also suggested that Omar might not get elected for another term, but said that his decision to choose love was more important than political considerations.

"Awwwwww Mohabbat! So, so happy for them. He's a Chief Minister, but he did not turn his back on her. He had her back. Bro, this man has got a rock-solid spine," she wrote.

"He may not be elected in the next term.. BUTTT who cares. He chose love. He chose her. He proved ki Duniya gayi bhaad mai. Respect," she added.

The actress also addressed people questioning the couple's relationship on religious grounds. Urging them not to interfere in others' personal lives, Hina said that only the Almighty had the right to decide their fate.

"Also mazhab ke thekedaaron, little piece of advice, jiyo aur jeene do. Let the Almighty decide their fate. Aap Khuda nahi hain," she wrote.

Omar Abdullah And Nidhi Razdan Announce Their Marriage

For the unversed, Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan announced their marriage through social media posts on October 31. The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister shared pictures of the couple on X, captioning them, "A new journey began yesterday" and tagging Nidhi.

The wedding was reportedly preceded by an intimate gathering in Srinagar, attended by close family members of both sides.

A new journey began yesterday 💍@Nidhi https://t.co/BXbdLq2d1H — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 31, 2026

Omar's marriage to his former wife, Payal Abdullah, with whom he has two sons, was formally dissolved by the Supreme Court in July 2026. The decision came after the estranged couple reached an agreement and jointly sought a divorce by mutual consent, bringing an end to their long-running legal proceedings.