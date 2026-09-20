Hina Khan Revisits Kashmiri Childhood Memory Of Fresh Walnuts; Know The Difference Between Fresh & Dried Walnuts |

Hina Khan recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a glimpse of one of her cherished Kashmiri childhood memories, cracking open and enjoying fresh walnuts. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a video of the experience on Instagram with the caption, “All things Kashmiri childhood memories,” giving fans a glimpse of a simple tradition associated with the region.

While walnuts are commonly eaten in their familiar dried form, fresh green walnuts offer a completely different experience. Here’s how the two varieties differ and how you can enjoy and store them.

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Fresh walnuts are harvested while the outer green husk is still intact and the nut inside has not fully dried. Once the husk and shell are removed, the kernel has a softer, creamier texture and a mild flavour compared with mature walnuts.

Fresh walnuts are best enjoyed soon after harvesting because their moisture content makes them more perishable. They can be eaten directly once properly cleaned and peeled, making them a seasonal treat rather than an everyday pantry staple.

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The walnuts most commonly found in stores are mature walnuts that have been harvested and dried. They have a crunchier texture and richer, nuttier flavour, making them convenient for everyday consumption.

They are also nutritionally valuable, providing plant-based omega-3 fatty acid (ALA), fibre and antioxidants. A small handful can be added to breakfast bowls, salads, smoothies or eaten as a snack.

For storage, walnuts are best kept in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for short-term use. For longer storage, refrigeration is preferable, while walnuts kept in their shells generally retain quality for longer than shelled kernels.

Fresh Or Dried: Which One Should You Choose?

The biggest difference is largely about seasonality, texture and convenience. Fresh walnuts offer a softer, milder and more seasonal experience, while mature walnuts are crunchy, nutrient-rich and easier to store throughout the year.