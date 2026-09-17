Ganpati Health Camps Reveal Diabetes Risk Among Devotees As 40% Above 40 Found Prediabetic Or Diabetic In 10-Year Screening Drive | AI

Mumbai: A decade of free health screenings conducted during Ganpati by the Eyebetes Foundation has found a high prevalence of undiagnosed diabetes and poor vision among devotees, with the foundation reporting that at least 40% of people above 40 screened were either prediabetic or diabetic. The proportion rises to around 60% among those above 60, according to its 10-year observations.

Diabetes Risk Higher Among Senior Citizens, Foundation Finds

The foundation, founded by eye and retina surgeon Dr Nishant Kumar, has been conducting free diabetes and eye screening during the 10-day Ganpati festival since 2016. It said more than 10,000 people are screened every year, making the initiative a significant community-level screening exercise.

One of the consistent findings over the decade has been that diabetes often goes undetected until people undergo their first formal blood test. According to the foundation, for many participants, the Ganpati camp was their first-ever diabetes assessment, despite being in an age group at higher risk of the disease.

Many Discover Diabetes During First-Ever Blood Tests

The eye screenings have also revealed a substantial burden of uncorrected or inadequately corrected vision. The foundation said around 70% of those attending its projects were unable to achieve 6/6 vision. In many cases, the visual impairment could be corrected simply with an appropriate pair of prescription glasses, it said.

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The findings assume significance as diabetes can cause complications involving the eyes, kidneys, heart, blood vessels and nerves when left uncontrolled. Diabetic eye disease can also progress without obvious symptoms, making screening important for early detection.

The foundation said its screenings use HbA1c, random blood sugar and visual assessment, along with retinal imaging through non-mydriatic fundus cameras. HbA1c provides an estimate of average blood glucose levels over roughly three months and can help identify people who require further medical evaluation.

This year, the foundation expects more than 15,000 people to undergo free screening at two prominent Ganpati locations — Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi and the GSB Ganpati Mandal at King’s Circle.

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