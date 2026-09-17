Palghar Administration Conducts Specialised Flood Rescue Training With NDRF For Civic Response Teams |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar District Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Regional Response Centre, Palghar, conducted a specialised flood rescue training programme for search and rescue teams from local civic bodies in the district on Wednesday.

Training Conducted In Surya River For Real-Time Rescue Skills

The training was held in the Surya River at Maswan and focused on search and rescue operations during floods and other water-related emergencies.

Search and rescue teams from the Palghar, Jawhar and Dahanu Municipal Councils and the Talasari Nagar Panchayat participated in the training. The programme aimed to strengthen the teams’ preparedness and response capabilities during flood situations and equip them with practical skills required for rescue operations in flowing water.

NDRF Personnel Provide Technical Guidance During Training

District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam and NDRF team leader Mahendrasingh Puniya, along with other NDRF personnel, were present during the training session.

The initiative is part of efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and ensure that local response teams are adequately equipped to undertake timely rescue operations during emergencies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/