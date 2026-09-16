Panvel Ganesh Visarjan Concludes Peacefully As 7,629 Household Idols Immersed Across 106 Locations With Eco-Friendly Measures | AI

Around 7,629 household Ganesh idols were immersed peacefully and in a planned manner across the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area on Wednesday, with arrangements put in place across the four civic divisions of Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel and Kharghar, as well as the Navade sub-division.

106 Immersion Locations Prepared Across PMC Jurisdiction

The civic body had made arrangements at 106 immersion locations across its jurisdiction. Of these, 77 were natural immersion sites and 29 were artificial ponds, according to the PMC.

The arrangements were made as part of the civic body's efforts under the Mazi Vasundhara 7.0 initiative to promote a clean, attractive and pollution-free Panvel. The PMC has also launched an environment-focused campaign titled ‘Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha’ (Celebrating Lord Ganesha, Creating Environmental Awareness), aimed at encouraging an eco-friendly Ganesh festival while preserving the sanctity of the celebrations.

Multiple Civic Departments Coordinate Immersion Operations

The civic administration said multiple departments were coordinated to facilitate the immersion process and provide necessary amenities to devotees. The construction, health, electrical, licensing, stores, transport, medical and environment departments were involved in preparations at the immersion sites. Several NGOs and social organisations also assisted the civic body.

At all 106 immersion locations, the PMC provided facilities including security guards, electricity, CCTV cameras, stages and towers, tables and chairs, loudspeakers, nirmalya collection urns and life jackets.

Mayor And Civic Officials Review Immersion Arrangements

Mayor Nitin Patil and former House Leader Paresh Thakur visited the Ballaleshwar immersion pond to review the arrangements and take stock of the operations.

The chairpersons of the civic body's various divisions and municipal members also visited immersion locations in their respective areas and guided officials to ensure that the process was carried out smoothly.

Fire Brigade, Health And Sanitation Teams Deployed

The PMC also deployed personnel from its fire brigade, traffic, electrical, construction, solid waste management and health departments at the immersion sites. Sanitation and health inspectors, cleaning staff and headquarters personnel were assigned to ensure cleanliness and smooth operations.

The police department also deployed personnel for security and traffic management during the immersion processions.

The civic body's medical and health department provided first-aid services at every immersion location to attend to devotees and others in case of medical emergencies.

The PMC said the coordinated arrangements were aimed at ensuring that the first immersion day passed off peacefully while encouraging residents to celebrate the festival in an environmentally responsible manner.

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