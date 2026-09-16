Kalyan-Dombivli Ganesh Visarjan Concludes Peacefully As 16,666 Idols Immersed With Extensive Civic Safety Arrangements | FPJ | Salman Ansari

Kalyan: The immersion of one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idols across the Kalyan-Dombivli civic area was carried out peacefully and in a devotional atmosphere on Tuesday night, with the civic administration making arrangements at immersion sites across all wards.

Over 16,000 Idols Immersed Across Civic Limits

According to the civic administration, a total of 16,666 Ganesh idols were immersed till Tuesday night. Of these, 5,887 were Shadu clay idols and 10,779 were Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols.

To ensure a smooth and safe immersion process, the civic administration had made arrangements at designated immersion points across the municipal limits. Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, City Engineer Anita Pardeshi, Additional Commissioners Harshal Gaikwad and Yogesh Godse, along with other senior officials, personally inspected several immersion sites.

Medical Teams And Fire Brigade Deployed For Emergency Response

The municipal medical and health department deployed medical teams comprising doctors and nursing staff, along with ambulances, at major immersion locations. The fire brigade also provided boats, lifebuoys, life jackets and trained divers wherever required to ensure safety during the immersion process.

The electrical department arranged generators at 81 locations, 2,653 LED lights and 115 lighting towers. CCTV surveillance was strengthened with 236 cameras at 42 locations, while 12 drones were deployed for monitoring.

236 CCTV Cameras And Drones Used For Surveillance

For CCTV monitoring, 10x8-foot LED screens were installed at key locations, including Durgadi Ganesh Ghat in Kalyan, Retibunder, Mothagaon in Dombivli, Old Dombivli and Raju Nagar Ganesh Ghat.

The solid waste management department arranged Nirmalya Kalash and additional manpower for cleanliness at immersion sites. Five mobile toilet vans and portable toilets at 30 public immersion ghats, lakes and other locations were also provided.

Around 39.2 tonnes of Nirmalya, or floral and other religious offerings collected after immersion, were transported to the composting facility at Ganesh Mandir Sansthan, Dombivli, for processing.

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